Nigerian singer, Tems nominated in 3 categories for 2022 BET Awards

By David Royal

Popular Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has been nominated in three categories for the 2022 edition of BET Awards.

This was revealed by the award organisers who released full nomination list on Wednesday.

According to the full list released by the organisers, Tems was nominated in the ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Best International Act,’ and ‘Best Collaboration categories.

Wizkid and Fireboy were also nominated following closely behind Tems with two nominations each.

American singer, DAmala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, known professionally as Doja Cat bagged the most nominations with six categories to her credit.

The 2022 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8 pm and will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the Hollywood actress.

SEE FULL LIST BELOW:

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migo

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Wizkid

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Giveon

Lucky Daye

Blxst

Yung Bleu

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Latto

Saweetie

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Doja Cat

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Lil Baby

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Jack Harlow

Future

J. Cole

Drake

Album of the Year

Kanye West – Donda

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)Marvin Sapp – All In Your Hands

Kanye West – Come to Life

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – We Win

Kelly Price – Grace

Fred Hammond – Hallelujah

Election Worship & Maverick City Music – Jireh

Best International Act

Tems (Nigeria)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Tayc (France)

Dave (UK)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Little Simz (UK)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)Best Movie

The Harder They Fall

Respect

Summer of Soul

Candyman

King Richard

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air

Forest Whitaker – Respect / Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Best Actress

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Coco Jones – Bel-Air

Issa Rae – Insecure

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Zendaya – Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost

BET Her

Ari Lennox – Pressure

Alicia Keys – Best of Me (Originals)

Jazmine Sullivan – Roster

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Chlöe – Have Mercy

Doja Cat – Woman

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – Unloyal

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Candace Parker

Brittney Griner

Simone Biles

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

Aaron Donald

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Bubba Wallace

LeBron James

Youngstars Award

Storm Reid

Demi Singleton

Saniyya Sidney

Miles Brown

Akira Akbar

Video of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Vanguard News Nigeria