Nigerian singer, Tems nominated in 3 categories for 2022 BET Awards

By David Royal
Popular Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has been nominated in three categories for the 2022 edition of BET Awards.
This was revealed by the award organisers who released full nomination list on Wednesday.
According to the full list released by the organisers, Tems was nominated in the ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Best International Act,’ and ‘Best Collaboration categories.
Wizkid and Fireboy were also nominated following closely behind Tems with two nominations each.
American singer, DAmala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, known professionally as Doja Cat bagged the most nominations with six categories to her credit.
The 2022 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8 pm and will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the Hollywood actress.
SEE FULL LIST BELOW:
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migo
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best male R&B/Pop Artist
Wizkid
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Blxst
Yung Bleu
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Latto
Saweetie
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Doja Cat
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Lil Baby
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Jack Harlow
Future
J. Cole
Drake
Album of the Year
Kanye West – Donda
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)Marvin Sapp – All In Your Hands
Kanye West – Come to Life
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – We Win
Kelly Price – Grace
Fred Hammond – Hallelujah
Election Worship & Maverick City Music – Jireh
Best International Act
Tems (Nigeria)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Tayc (France)
Dave (UK)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Little Simz (UK)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)Best Movie
The Harder They Fall
Respect
Summer of Soul
Candyman
King Richard
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air
Forest Whitaker – Respect / Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks – Bel-Air
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Best Actress
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Coco Jones – Bel-Air
Issa Rae – Insecure
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Zendaya – Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost
BET Her
Ari Lennox – Pressure
Alicia Keys – Best of Me (Originals)
Jazmine Sullivan – Roster
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Chlöe – Have Mercy
Doja Cat – Woman
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – Unloyal
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Candace Parker
Brittney Griner
Simone Biles
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Naomi Osaka
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
Aaron Donald
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Bubba Wallace
LeBron James
Youngstars Award
Storm Reid
Demi Singleton
Saniyya Sidney
Miles Brown
Akira Akbar
Video of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”