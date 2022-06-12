Nigerian singer, Ruger seems not to be pleased the way female fans are sexually harassing him during live performances.

Just a few month after a female fan grabbed his manhood while performing in Lagos, Ruger has once again been sexually violated.

The Mavin Records signee and singer who is away in Perth Australia was assaulted by an overly excited fan during his performance.

While entertaining the mammoth crowd, the female forcedly grabbed Ruger by the neck and kissed him soundly on the mouth.

