Nigerian publisher of the first men fashion magazine-Citymag, becomes the first publisher to bag doctorate degree honor from university in USA.

Dr. Debby Silas has been conferred with a lifetime achievement degree of doctorate in Humanitarianism from Heart International University in USA.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer ,CEO of the prestigious D’Cem Awards become the first African internationally recognized award organizer to have a doctorate degree of humanitarianism from a university in United States of America. A feat some of her counterparts have acknowledged and congratulated her on Social Media.

Dr. Silas was the first Nigerian to publish the first complete men fashion magazine in Africa, a brand called CityMag Magazine.

The publisher is internationally recognized as one of the exceptional humanitarian, known is for selflessly using her platforms to promote upcoming entertainers who are struggling and working hard to better their career to gain more recognition by showcasing them, celebrating and honoring many celebrities and veterans around the world who have contributed to the society respectively.

She is also known for her support for the less privileged within the society. As she has thought many individuals around the world her fashion designer skill for free to better their life and coaching them to become a successful entrepreneur like her.

She is a consummate and cheerful giver who keeps donating gift items to motherless babies’ homes in and around the world with the vision and vision to one day the world will be helped disasters, poverty, conflicts and human rights injustices will be combated.

Her concern for the welfare of the widows, single mothers, people living with physical challenges and children, has continued to earn her love and respect among the people.

Her unique personality is her nature of seizing every opportunity to donate and support those in need.

Blessed with an ebullient nature and warm disposition ,she is gradually building an enviable reputation as one of the few women who give to the society without expecting anything in return.