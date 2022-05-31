Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Dansatta-Rimi, with the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu.

The Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Dansatta-Rimi, has commended the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, for his efforts indeveloping the automotive industry in the country.

The Ambassador made the commendation when the director-general paid him a courtesy visit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, during theElectric Vehicle Innovation Summit, EVIS, which took place from 23 to 25 May.

While thanking Mr Aliyu for the visit, the Ambassador urged the director-general to continue with his efforts in making Nigeria Africa’sepi-centre for automobile production.

Meanwhile, the director-general has begun talks with anautomobile firm for the production of solar-powered tractors in Nigeria.

Mr Aliyu disclosed that the vehicles when manufactured locally would be made available to farmers at a subsidised rate.

According to him, the development will promote food productionand sufficiency in the country.

Mr Aliyu, who participated as a Panelist during the summit, discussedthe Nigerian current achievements in the automotive industry, including its strongpotential in the sector across the African continent.

The summit brought together researchers, engineers, governmentofficials, and EV-related companies and institutions from around the world to explore and discuss the technical, policy and market achievements andpotentials in e-mobility.