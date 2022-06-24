.

…Vows to mobilise 40 million votes for Obi

By Steve Oko

Comrade Solomon, the Abia State Cordinator of Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), a political support group of the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria youths are ready to take back their country from those he described as political monads that have held the country down.

The youth activist who made the declaration Friday in Umuahia while inaugurating the Abia State chapter of POSN, vowed that by 2023, “Nigeria youths will retire all the political principalities that have ruined their future”.

He said that while the winner of the 2019 presidential poll, President Muhammadu Buhari scored 15,191,847 votes; and his first runners up, Atiku Abubakar, 11,262,978 votes respectively, “Nigeria youths would mobilise over 40 million votes for Peter Obi in 2023”.

Solomon explained that the reason Nigeria youths are druming support for Obi ” is because in him they see hope and the rising of a new Nigeria.”

According to him, “POSN was borne out of the quest for a better Nigeria by well meaning Nigerians to select from among the presidential candidates someone who has a track record of integrity and capability to pull our country back from total collapse.”

” We need someone who can run a prudent Government; provide responsibie leadership; someone with moral/political courage to change the narrative.

” We are tired of the old order; we need a real change that will restore hope and confidence of Nigerians in their country irrespective of tribe and religion”.

He said that Peter Obi movement “is the major political movement today in Nigeria that is giving others sleepless nights”.

” They said we are minority but I can tell you that we have suddenly become the majority. Obi movement is like a wild fire gulping everything on its way. Even the bravest among the others are now jittery.”

According to him, despite pretensions by the two major political parties, the Obi movement is really their nightmare and some of them are beginning to admit the obvious truth.

The former President, Student Union Government, Abia State University, said that members of the movement cuts across different political parties.

Adding his voice, State Organising Secretary of the group, Hon. Justice Obi, said that Nigeria youths had awaken from their slumber, and would ensure they disloge the “political locusts in 2023”.

He urged intending members of the group to get their Permanent Voter Card, PVC, before the deadline for registration, stressing that possession of PVC is one of the criteria for membership of the group.

Dr Obi said that contrary to thinking in some quarters, funding would never be a challenge to the movement as people are ready to sell their land and donate “to ensure we rescue our country from the hijackers.”

A number of speakers at the event said they were not politicians and had never shown interest in politics but had decided “to be actively involved now because of Peter Obi”.

The gathering was well attended by youths from across the state.