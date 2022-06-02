A front line chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, Mr. Clement Edo-Osagie, has said that Nigeria “is set to witness a re-engineering, rebirth and positive sense of direction following the emergence of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections.”

He spoke, yesterday, in Benin City while congratulating the former vice president on his emergence as the PDP presidential flag bearer in next year’s election.

Edo-Osagie, who appraised the hitch free party primaries, appreciated delegates for putting aside politics of bitterness, rancour and tribal sentiments to collectively give overwhelming mandate to Atiku Abubakar.

He said: “The confidence reposed in the former vice president will pay off tremendously as the PDP presidential flag bearer will deploy his wealth of experience as an astute administrator, technocrats, entrepreneur, and thorough breed politician to rescue the country from economic woes, maladministration and the verge of disintegration.

“The peaceful conduct of the presidential primaries by PDP without violence and wanton destruction of lives and property has again demonstrated to Nigerians that PDP is anchored on strong political ideology, tenets of democracy, unwavering commitment to build trust and confidence on the electorates.

“I congratulate Atiku Abubakar for his painstaking efforts to contest for the presidency again having being robbed of his victory in the 2015 general elections by those who were vehement to push their way to powers against the wishes and aspirations of the people.

“Nigeria is set to witness a re-engineering, rebirth and positive sense of direction following the emergence of the former Vice President as the flag bearer of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.”