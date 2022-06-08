As VIWC challenges Nigeria youths to maximize tech opportunities

Stories by Juliet Umeh

At the youth empowerment programme of the Victoria Island Worship Center, VIWC of the Assemblies of God Church, recently, Nigerian youths were challenged to maximise opportunities available in technology sector.

In the programme organised by Men’s fellowship of the church, different facilitators emphasised that Nigeria is still in short supply of financial technologies, Fintechs.

One of the tech experts, Mr. Steven Agubuche, in his presentation, said a recent report projected that more than five million IT jobs will be added by 2027 and therefore challenged the youths to embrace technology in order to fit in.

According to him, “Software developers are expected to grow 22 percent, Information security analysts will rise 33 percent, Web developers 13 percent while Data scientists will grow 31.4 percent.

He advised the youths to do a skill assessment, read up on skills in high demand, write down skills they are interested in learning, and get necessary required resources among others in order to fall in line.

Regretting the shortage of the fintechs, he said: “USA with population of 330 million has over 8,775 fintechs, United Kingdom, UK with a population of 68 million, has over 2,500 fintechs.

Whereas Africa with 1.2 billion populations has just 573 fintechs and unfortunately, Nigeria with over 200 million people has about 144 fintechs.”

Also speaking, the Youth Pastor of the church who also works with MTN Nigeria, Engr. Chima Nwuta, called on the youths to enhance their digital skills no matter their educational background.

He noted that strong technical skill in IT is essential in today’s changing world and if one proactively and consistently enhance his or her IT skills, the person will improve in both personal and professional life.

Similarly, another IT expert, Mr. Shalom Ukpai, in his presentation on ‘Remote Work,’ said with the right acquisition of IT skills, Nigerians can work from anywhere and earn handsome salaries.