The Northern Conference and the Sothern Conference of the Nigeria Rugby League Association (NRLA) is set to kick off in July. Current title holders of the Northern and the Southern, Lagos Haven and Kano Lions are set to defend their title respectively in their different regions.

The Opener of the new league season in the North Conference will see defending champions, Kano Lions playing their first game against Jos Miners while in the South Conference, Lagos Haven will slug it out with Rhinos.

The female are not left out as Lagos Haven Female team will also kick off their league season facing Eko Trinity female team.

Chairman of the Nigeria Rugby League Association (NRLA), Abiodun Olawale Cole, noted: “I would like to thank all the executives, members and fans of NRLA for getting us this far and for looking forward to a new season come July, Our efforts locally and internationally shall see Nigeria take its place amongst the great nations of the international rugby league especially featuring at the forth coming MEA coming up in Ghana this September.”

Speaking with the NRLA Trustee, Martin Crawford (OBE) “We are very excited to kick off the season in the North come July which we are looking forward to alongside the MEA Championship coming up in Ghana this September.”

Mr. Martin also mentioned that the female team in the North will have their debut game this season.

Vice-Chairman and General Manager, Nigeria Rugby League Association (NRLA), Ade Adebisi, added that it’s great to see all female teams getting expanded this year across the conferences. “We are certainly in for a hard-fought men’s competition this year with many players far more experienced than in the maiden season in 2019 and desperate to get back to playing especially in the MEA tournament.”

MEA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Middle East and Africa Championship to be hosted by Ghana is looking forward to witness the Nigerian national team also known as the Green Hawks.

The defending champions, Nigeria Green Hawks will be looking forward to defend the its title which they won in 2019

The Green Hawks cheered by a boisterous home crowd defeated West African rivals Ghana on their international Rugby League debut in 2019 to make the finals while the Atlas Lions of Morocco beat Morocco on their way to the final which also they won 38-10.

In the third place encounter between Ghana and Cameroon, it was Ghana who carried the day with a 10-4 victory over Cameroon who finished the championship without a win.

The tournament will kick off on Thursday 27th Sept – Sunday 2nd Oct 2022.

NORTHERN CONFERENCE FIXTURES

Week 1 Fixtures (23rd July)

(11:00am) KANO LIONS vs. JOS MINERS

(12:30pm) ZAZZAU BULLS Vs. KANO GAZELLES

Week 2 Fixtures (30th July)

(11:00am) ZAZZAU BULLS Vs. KANO LIONS

(12:30pm) JOS MINERS vs. KANO GAZELLES

Week 3 Fixtures (6th August)

(11:00am) KANO LIONS vs. KANO GAZELLES

(12:30pm) JOS MINERS vs. ZAZZAU BULLS

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE FIXTURE SCHEDULE

Participating Teams

1.LAGOS RHINO



1. R2 FINESSE RL 2.LAGOS HAVEN Week 1 Fixtures (2nd July)



2. EKO TRINITY (11:00am) LAGOS HAVEN Vs

EKO TRINITY (12:30pm) R2 FINESSE RL

Vs

LAGOS RHINO



Week 2 Fixtures (9th July)



(11:00am) R2 FINESSE RL

Vs

LAGOS HAVEN (12:30pm) LAGOS RHINO Vs

EKO TRINITY Week 3 Fixtures (16th July)





(11:00am) LAGOS HAVEN Vs

LAGOS RHINO (12:30pm) EKO TRINITY Vs

R2 FINESSE RL (14:00pm) LAG HAVEN (Women’s) Vs











Week 4 Fixtures (23rd July)

LAG HAVEN (Women’s) (11:30am) EKO TRINITY Vs

LAGOS RHINO (12:30pm) LAGOS HAVEN Vs

R2 FINESSE FA (14:00pm) LAG HAVEN (Women’s Vs



Week 5 Fixtures (30th July)

EKO TRINITY (Women’s) (11:30am) R2 FINESSE RL Vs

EKO TRINITY (12:30pm) LAGOS RHINO Vs

LAGOS HAVEN (14:00pm) EKO TRINITY (Women’s) Vs



Week 6 Fixtures (6th August)

LAG HAVEN (Women’s (11:30am) EKO TRINITY Vs

LAGOS HAVEN (12:30pm) LAGOS RHINO Vs

R2 FINESSE RL (14:00pm) LAG HAVEN (Women’s) Vs

EKO TRINITY (Women’s)