Folakemi Akiyele and Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos

By Biodun Busari

Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Folakemi Ibidunni Akileye has said the Federal Government of Nigeria will play an important role in helping Philippines with oil and natural gas sources, as prices of fuel rise in the global oil market.

Akileye said this on Friday as she added several issues revolving round key sectors like agriculture, technology among others were discussed during her courtesy call on President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

According to Nigeria Abroad, the Nigerian envoy said Nigeria is the 12th largest oil producer in the world.

When asked if Nigeria can guarantee a commitment to help stabilize oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Akileye said, “Yes, we can.”

“I actually mentioned it to the president-elect as well. Nigeria is the number 12 oil producer in the world so we can help,” she assured.

She also revealed that the country is the third largest source of natural gas in the world, which can be used as an energy source.

“I know we are keen on green energy. So, we talked about natural gas as well. Nigeria is ready to collaborate and work with the Philippines.

“We have to look at the modalities. What’s the most important thing is that the opportunity is there, and from there, we can work it out in such a way that will be convenient and comfortable for the two nations,” Akileye added.

Vanguard News