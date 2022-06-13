…as stakeholders admonish youths to take advantage of different available opportunities

By Gabriel Olawale

For Nigeria to be able to reap the benefits of digital economy, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has tasked the country to gear its effort towards accelerating improvement in five pilar of digital economy.

The Deputy Governor itemised these five areas to include digital infrastructure, digital platform, digital financial services, digital entrepreneurship and digital skills.

Speaking during the Global Digital Economy Summit 2.0 organized by Junior Chamber International, JCI Nigeria in partnership with One Legacy, Hamzat said Nigeria has potential to develop strong digital economy which will have transformational impact on the entire continent.

“World Bank and Africa Union report between 2019 and 2021 shows that Nigeria remains biggest economy in Africa with one of the largest youth population in the world. However, it was stated that for Nigeria to reap the benefits of digital economy, effort must be geared towards accelerating improvement in five pillar of digital economy.

Hamzat who was represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, disclosed that many digital services and advancement came up during COVID-19 majority of which were made possible by youths, “in line with this, I will like to admonish JCI Nigeria to implement mentorship programme for final year students in tertiary institution across the country.”

Corroborating his views, the Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm appealed to Nigerian youths to develop passion for technology so that the country will be a major player in technology space.

He hinted that, in 2013, there are about 13 Unicorn start-up companies valued over $450 million, “today, we have over 450 Unicorn valued over $1.5 trillion and Africa is represented by 11 Unicorn.]

Fahm who boosted that Lagos State has the highest number of start-up in Africa tasked young Nigerians on artificial intelligent, machine learning, robotic among others, saying they are critical to digital economy.”

Microsoft Country Manager for Nigeria, Ola Williams, admonished Nigerian youths to take advantage of series of opportunities at Microsoft in the quest to train and expose 30 million youths.

“We have launched Africa Development centre where people can actually bring their innovation and lets brainstorm together using Microsoft frame work of developing new solution to help people bring their solution to light.

“We have launched initiatives that provide support to 10,000 start-ups in Africa aside other packages that help people develop solution, access mentor and capital for start-up organizations. We have so many opportunities for both male and female.”

Ola appealed to young innovators to impact their immediate environment in the spirit of growing Africa, “any opportunities you have, make sure people around you have access to it. That is the only way we can grow Africa. We have human capital in this country that we can leverage on to make Nigeria a hub for innovation within Africa and export to the world.”

The host and National President, JCI Nigeria, Ambassador Olawale Bakare disclosed that JCI is a nonprofit organization of young active citizen age 18 to 40 that are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities.

“Active citizens are individuals invested in the future of our world. JCI gathers active citizens from all sectors of society. We develop the skills, knowledge and understanding to make informed decisions and take action.

“It is my belief that this summit will not only give birth to great ideas but an Inclusive and sustainable digital economy. I also thanked the JCI Nigeria National Director of Business and her team for putting the summit together.”