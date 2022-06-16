By Prince Okafor

Nigeria lost over $2.5 billion to foreign countries in aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, in 2021. The Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, disclosed this during the ongoing FAAN National Aviation Conference, FNAC, in Abuja.

While speaking on the theme, “Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport,” Yadudu stated airlines expended about $1 million on the maintenance of airframe alone, let alone maintenance of landing gear and engine, which have different maintenance programme.

In his words: “These amounts are spent by Nigerian airlines, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Air Force, the Nigeria Police, the presidential fleet and others that operate fixed wing aircraft. Maintenance cost is in terms of hardware and software.

“It has been carefully and thoughtfully chosen to proffer solutions to major industry challenges as well as chart the way forward for a national air transport industry that will be effective, efficient and profitable, in addition to being a major catalyst to national economic growth and development. “As you are all aware, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global socio-economic space negatively and also slowed down global travels, thus affecting aeronautical operations and revenue generation.

“As we commence the process of rebounding, it is imperative to come together to identify and analyze the positives from these challenges, with a view to consolidating on them and fostering sustainable development in our industry.

“This is the motive for inviting all stakeholders – airlines, handling companies, aviation agencies, concessionaires, security agencies to discuss issues, share ideas, and proffer solutions to the myriad of challenges facing our industry.

“Furthermore, we have assembled a crop of seasoned faculty who have distinguished themselves globally in various fields of aviation: from regulation, operation, financing, among other critical areas, to bring these issues to the fore, and also proffer lasting solutions.

“Let me state that our potentials and capacity in the global air transport industry is grossly underutilized. If we are desirous of attaining the status of a major player in the global aviation sphere, this is the time to reposition and move the industry forward.”