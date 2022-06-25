Omoyele Sowore

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

HUMAN Rights Activist and Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has bemoaned the current state of the Nigerian economy, stating that the country has a ‘vulcaniser economy, where people are patching along.’

Sowore, however, averred that those at the helm of leadership in Nigeria are hindering the country from moving with the same flow as developed nations of the world.

Sowore said this while speaking on the sidelines with reporters during the African Economic Merit Award Inspire University tour, which was held at Baze University, in Abuja.

According to him, I would be exaggerating if I said that Nigeria has an economy right now. What we have is a vulcanizer economy where people are just patching along.

“The debt to GDP ratio is unbelievable, we are borrowing to pay salaries, the hospital and security situations are so bad, even the oil that we talk so much about, we are exporting less than half of what is meant to go out because of insecurity.

“We see how the so called advanced countries keep transforming and transiting from one policy to another as they evolve, but it takes a lot of brain power to understand when the world is changing. With these analog-based leaders here, they don’t understand.

“We also have to tap into these brilliant young people, there are brilliant people out there,” he said.

The Sahara publisher said that basic education does not have the potential of making Nigeria great as it is an outdated concept, stating that technological innovation is the way forward.

“We must invest in education. I am no longer interested in basic education because basic education is not going to take Nigeria anywhere.

“My kids are already using laptops in Primary 5 and basic education doesn’t make provision for that because the laws and policies it is based on did not take technology into consideration. We are going to go into advanced education, we want classrooms all over the country that are virtual,” he said.