L-R: Chief Commercial officer, AppZone, Yemi Joshua; Co-founder/Partner, Venture Garden Group, Demola Idowu; Chief Executive Officer/ Co-founder, Garden Accademy, Olanrewaju Idowu and Vice President, Payroll and Partnerships, Seamless HR, Paul Ajayi, at the Garden Academy Tech Meet 2022 graduation in Lagos over the weekend. Photo Akeem Salau

By Akeem Salau

A tech expert and co-founder of Venture Garden Group, Ademola Idowu has urged the three tiers of government in the country to drive its administrative and social activities with technology and innovation products to allow sustainable growth within the tech ecosystem. .

He said providing access to knowledge and a leveled playing field for the teeming youth population would solve the problem of unemployment, brain drain and untapped potentials .

Idowu who made this known during the graduation of 125 trainees from the Garden Academy, a subsidiary of Venture Garden Group added that the academy has the capacity and experience to train more than 10,000 youths for free in a swoop provided the facilities are made available for the youths by the supposed state. He explained that tech training does not require O’level certificates from secondary or tertiary imstitutions to be a tech pro but element of passion and consistency.

“With the graduation of this set that specialized in product analysis and quality assurance, we are showcasing to government that we could solve problems of unemployment.

“We want access to knowledge and employment democratised. If the government commit to automating 30-40% of all its activities, we would have more than enough to provide jobs for the youths. We begin to export these talents to Africa and to the rest of the world.”

He assured the graduands and prospective applicants that until they get jobs they need not pay a dime to the school.

Also speaking at the event, Idowu Olarenwaju OlaDiamond, the CEO of the academy hinted that the challenges tech companies face included losing good hands to the outside world and also not getting the right hands. He said, “In Garden Academy, we do not only impact knowledge but also teach personal development skills such as leadership, team work and management, communications .

“Nine of the trainees have gotten a job already. Ten would be employed by us and another four have gotten jobs abroad. People want to attend best in class school but are afraid to pay. They possess natural potentials but no opportunities. So we want to use our academy as an opportunity to grow these talents without the stress of asking to go look for money or certificates. Our vision is to bring their future closer to them”