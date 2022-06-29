.

The Nigerian Consul-General for the Littoral and West regions of Cameroon, HRH, (Queen) Efe Alexandra Clark-Omeru , has been handed the official “Exequateur” in Cameroon.

The document which recognizes the consular office,of the new Nigerian Consul-General Clark-Omeru, was handed , Thursday 23rd June, 2022 by the administrative head of the Littoral region, Governor Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua

Scores of regional administrative and traditional authorities, such as the Senior Divisioner Officer, SDO of the Wouri, Benjamin Mboutou, the President of the Littoral regional Council, Banlog Polycarpe , The Paramount chief of the Bell Clan , Jean Yves Eboumbou Manga Bell, a delegation of the Nigerian Union leaders and their executives, consular representatives, amongst other dignitaries, turnout massively at the conference of the Governor’s office, to bear witness to the diplomatic ceremony

It should be noted that. Queen Clark-Omeru, the first female Consul-General, who recently assumed office, following the departure of the now Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan Hon. (Amb) Safiu Olaniyan Olukayode in June last year.

Before entrusting the Exequateur to her majesty the honourable Consul General, the Governor of the Littoral region in his speech, recalled the brotherly geographical , economic and diplomatic history which binds both Cameroon and Nigeria.

The message conveyed by the governor’s address, reawakened ideals of peace , cultural similarities which both nations share and called for the preservation of these binding factors

” Cameroon and Nigeria have been good diplomatic allies in the fight against insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, the Boko Haram insurgencies in the Northern regions, both nations have excellent partners in cross border trade , Cameroon has been a host to thousands of Nigerians , who have shown exemplary respect for the laws of the land.

“This diplomatic relationship should be preserved and the consular mission is here to undertake this task…and so Queen Efe Alexandra Clark-Omeru, I hand to you the Exequateur which recognises your office of Consulate in your assigned regions’ ‘ part of the Governor’s speech read.

The Governor then made a round, introducing the Consul General to various administrative and traditional authorities presents.

The Consul General on her part expresses gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari for having trusted her with such responsibility of representing Nigeria in Cameroon.

She equally appreciated the hospitality of the Cameroonian people and congratulated Nigerians in Douala for their exceptional economic prowess and patriotism, while calling on them to remain law-abiding.

Queen Clark-Omeru further commended the bilateral relationship between Cameroon and Nigeria, during the reception of the event, which also recognises the presence of Nigeria High Commission to the Republic of Cameroon, the Consul General of boya Lawal Bappah, the Managing directors of United Bank for Africa, Dangote Cement Cameroon, among other top Nigeria investors to grace the colourful event in Cameroon. Also present was the Board Chair Person, Access Bank Cameroon.

However, Nigeria High Commissioner to the Republic of Cameroon, H.E. Ambassador Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin. commended the hospitality of Cameroon authorities and encouraged Nigerians in the country to keep respecting the law of the host country.

Queen Clark-Omeru thitherto, has served as Acting High Commissioner at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa. She has also been head of the diplomatic mission in Argentina, amongst other posts of responsibility.

The Littoral and the West Regions host a vast majority of the over five million Nigerians living in Cameroon, andx contribute enormously to trade and relations between the two countries