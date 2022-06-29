By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Niger state government has declared today,(Thursday) and tomorrow,(Friday) as public holidays to enable Civil Servants in the state obtain their Permanent Voters Cards,(PVC).

A statement issued by Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane said the Governor, Abubaker Sani Bello also called on all Nigerlites of 18 years and above to seize the opportunity to come out and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards.

The Governor called on all concerned not to only collect their Voters Cards but to also come out enmasse and vote for candidates of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

Read Also:

Voters cards will not win the 2023 elections

Over 1m old PVCs, 28,000 new ones uncollected in Lagos — INEC

Nigeria’s FX receives boast, as Johnvents processes 5,000MT Cocoa in six months

The State Governor directed all Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Top Government Officials to return to their Local Governments in order to sensitize and mobilize the general public to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) before the closing date announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also directed them to render reports on the outcome of the exercise in their respective Local Government Areas after the exercise.

Meanwhile, Christian Association of Nigeria,(CAN) , Niger state chapter has called on all Christians in the state to seize the opportunity of the two days public holidays to come out enmasse go and register for their PVCs.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide Daniel Atori, the CAN Chairman Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna said the holiday will enable Christians who have not registered before, those who have attained the age of 18 years or lost their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) or even changed their locations to have the opportunity to register.

Bishop Yohanna while expressing appreciation to the Governor, called on Bloc leaders to mobilize and continue in the sensitization of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise and come out en-mass to register and obtain their Voters’ Cards before the closing date announced by the INEC.

Vanguard News Nigeria