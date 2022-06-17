By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

ELECTRICITY consumers in Niger State have urged the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, to improve power supply to the state as well as provide pre-paid meters and other distribution infrastructure to the area. The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, the Etsu Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, the Emir of Minna, Umar Faruq Bahago and other consumers who spoke at a series of engagements organised by AEDC to obtain feedback on its services, harped on the need for improved electricity supply to boost economic activities in the state.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Works, Mamman Musa, assured the company that the state would continue to support its operations by paying its bills and ensuring that accumulated legacy debts were also settled. The governor, however, urged the company to provide pre-paid meters to consumers as this would allow them to have control over their consumption and overall electricity bill.

Speaking during his meeting with company officials the Etsu Nupe said the traditional institution was committed to mobilising local support for the protection of AEDC assets, which the company must reciprocate by improving the quality of its services.

On his part, the Emir of Minna, HRH Faruq Bahago said for most small businesses quality electricity was critical to their survival because “most of our people cannot afford to acquire generators to power their business on their own”. Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi stated that while the company was doing everything possible to improve power supply, lack of prompt payment was a major hindrance. Fadeyibi, represented by AEDC’s Chief Business Officer, Sani Usman, urged consumers in the state to pay their bills promptly and also protect power assets in their area. “We need your support to ensure that the legacy debt of the state is paid and we also need your support in the areas of sensitizing the public on prompt payment of electricity bills and against vandalism of electricity infrastructure”, he stated.

He urged consumers to key into the Meter Asset Programme which will be flagged off in the state soon, adding the scheme would ensure that all those who pay for meters were metered almost immediately.