Nicholas Ahaemefuna Uzoigwe, professionally known as Nigassi, is a Nigerian artist but with strong ties with the Gabonaise people having honed his musical skills in the streets of Gabon.

Known for his unique vibes, Nigassi’s ‘Blessings’ has earned more than 100,000 streams across digital streaming platforms in less than three months of its release.

Specifically, the single has over 60,000 streams on Boomplay and has had more than 13,000 Shazams reaching a milestone of 10 all-time Shazams in Ghana on 28th May, 2022.

Nigassi is not resting on his laurels as he’s working on the official video of ‘Blessings’ and a new single titled ‘Commando’.

‘Commando’, according to Nigassi, is a single “dedicated to every African youth out there who hustled his or her way to the top legitimately from the ghettos and slums of the continent.”

The fans of the mercurial singer can anticipate the new single to be released on all digital streaming platforms the 8th of July, 2022, while the official music video of ‘Blessings’ is set to be out on YouTube, Apple Music, Vimeo and Tidal on 21st day of July, 2022.