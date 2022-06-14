Rising Nigerian artiste, Akeem Nifemi Ayoola, formerly known as Nifemi Oosa 44.4 has stated reasons he rebranded to a new name, “NIFEMI 44.4”.

The Ogun state-born multi-talented singer who is currently signed to I-Sholay Domain Records, said:

“I decided to change my name because a lot of people find it difficult to recall and identify my brand and music.So I needed something unique, memorable and simple since the previous name is too long.

“On that note, the label I am signed to and I decided to change it from Nifemi Oosa 44.4 to Nifemi 44.4 for easy access globally and unique branding. It is also to herald the release of my new song”.

Speaking on his anticipated song, Nifemi 44.4 said that his new single, “Fire” would drop anytime Soon.

“Fire is a song everybody would love to vibe to. I believe that with the uniqueness of my sound, my style of music, my looks, my music career will take me to places”, he said.