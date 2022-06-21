By Egufe Yafugborhi

WEEK long 52nd Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), tagged Garden City 2022, has opened in Port Harcourt, Rivers state with key expectation among participants to chart direction for development of friendly cities of the future for the nation.

At the opening briefing yesterday, Sir Emmanuel Wike, President of NIESV, said conversations around the conference theme, ‘Cities of the Future: Development, Infrastructure and Sustainability’ would highlight key limitations inducing widespread malfunctioning of cities in most African cities and proffer workable solutions.

Wike, justifying the conference focus on cities highlighted that, “Depending on how they are planned, managed and financed, cities act as drivers of economic growth and at the same time, the breeding grounds of poverty, environmental hazards and communicable diseases among other ills.

“Most African cities, Nigeria inclusive are growing without corresponding economic transformation – they are largely unplanned, highly fragmented, disconnected and characterized by informal modes of social protection, infrastructure and service provision and dysfunctional municipal administration, to mention a few.

“A major drawback and cause of our malfunctioning cities is the failure to plan the city growth or failure to adhere to prescriptions and regulations and pay close attention to land use management as prescribed in the city plan.”

He urged stakeholder to take, “The transformation of our cities to make them more livable and functional as priority. Failure to do so amount to failure to meet the targets set out in the Sustainability Development Goals which was adopted by 193 countries including Nigeria.”

The NIESV boss expressed optimism in the potentials of the expected communique at the end of the Garden City 2022 to influence government policies and guide professionals in the task of reappraisal and aligning of real estate practices, strategies and operations with the best global practices towards achieving the conference goal.”