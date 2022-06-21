Curb corruption to halt medical tourism, medical director urges government

By Chioma Obinna

The Chairman, Advisory Board of the Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, Dr. Anthony Omolola weekend said NHEA was designed to reduce medical tourism as well as bring back confidence in Nigeria’s health system.

Briefing journalists on this year’s NHEA award billed to hold 24th June 2022, Omolola a former President of the Association of General Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, AGPMPN, said the award which is to reward excellence in the healthcare space has invoked quality in most healthcare facilities nationwide as every facility strives to become a winner.

“Every year, Nigeria lose hundreds of its health professionals to the other countries and the country also lost so much through medical tourism. This is the 8th edition of the programme. NHEA award has come to stay and we are the pioneer in healthcare excellence award in West Africa, starting from Nigeria we have gone global.

“This year’s award is very special and rewarding. NHEA award is to reward excellence in the healthcare space. When you do well and people realise that you did well, you have a chance of doing better. And that is what we need in this collapsed healthcare system.

“Even with all the challenges we have to make sure that the negative impact of medical tourism is brought down to a minimal level in Nigeria and that is our goal. NHEA has come to be the most catalyst to help Nigeria move healthcare forward.”

He said this year; NHEA has 31 categories as it has left the shores of Nigeria, adding that they have introduced new categories such as the oncologist award and Tuberculosis categories among others.

In terms of voting, he said there has been significant improvement in terms of voting as they now have over 60,000 votes still counting.

Speaking, Member, NHEA Advisory Board, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka said: “NHEA has helped to get out quality and cheering news to Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora because when you are practising abroad the only news you will mostly hear will be bad news.

When we hear and see facilities that are doing well, our healthcare professionals will consider checking them out before thinking of going abroad and such facilities will help ensure job satisfaction, and contribute to raising the bar in maintaining standards, if that environment is there, there will be more job satisfaction and they will more likely to stay here.”

Also speaking, NHEA Project Director, Dr. Wale Alabi said to further fortify the award, they are planning to partner with NS&Young to look into their system, adding that NHEA was not just an award but an accreditation in the healthcare space.

“We want a third party to look into what we do. They are going to be auditing our processes.”

Guest expected at the award include; royal fathers like the Alaakin, Governors, Commissioners, and Healthcare Professionals among other healthcare stakeholders in the healthcare space.