Founder of the NGO, Iwelumo Kingsley Kachikwu,

In demonstration of its commitment to humanity and as part of efforts to push the frontiers of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Spiritual Movement under the leadership of Iwelumo Kingsley Kachikwu has helped over 50 business owners with financial support.

Through this initiative, the organization has supported business owners affected by the ongoing financial crisis in the country with cash gifts.

In an interview with the CEO of the organization, Iwelumo Kingsley Kachikwu, popularly known as @_spiriituaL on Twitter, he disclosed that the NGO’s initiative was borne of compassion and humanity.

“This NGO was created to help people live better lives. We envisage a global community of individuals who are setting new standards of excellence personally and as a group. The state of the country hasn’t been favorable to business owners and individuals. We can only make the ecosystem better by helping in the smallest capacity. With this initiative, we hope to create spaces for conversations that translate to offline relationships, forums where problems are discussed and solved in the best way”.

He further described his organization as innovative, as it would be addressing needs, solving problems, and improving the lifestyle and standards of people generally. He appreciated members of his team, Chioma Geraldine Ibeanusi and Mayowa Issac Ogunlade @Ekitipikin who assisted with the charity drive and verification of businesses in need of support.

The beneficiaries took to Twitter to appreciate the NGO’s efforts for the charity drive, noting that a lot of businesses in Nigeria have been affected by the financial crisis/devaluation of the naira.

Isioma Mba, one of the beneficiaries, praised the organization’s efforts. She noted;

‘This N50,000 gifts would go a long way in helping my business. Things are expensive right now and the government hasn’t put in place favorable tactics to help young entrepreneurs during this period. Getting this token from Oga Kingsley was an eye-opener that good people still exist in the country”.

The organization, Spiritual Movement, which started in 2019 as a Twitter engagement has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its charitable activities with a solid and intentional focus on financial support and networking. Since its inception, over 200 individuals have enjoyed the benefits of the organization and have been assisted in other avenues such as payment of school fees, offsetting hospital bills, and so on. Spiritual Movement is also the official fan club of the German Professional Sports Club, Borussia Dortmund.

In line with the organization’s core values, community touch points and outreach programs are critical for its overall operations. Now more than ever, with the ravaging effects of COVID-19, inflation, and devaluation of the naira on businesses and education, the Spiritual Movement ensures its active participation provides a solid foundation for human-centered recovery, starting with education, and SMEs.