By Esther Onyegbula

A non-governmental organisation, Yeshua’s Arm, has donated and equipped a playground facility for pupils of Roman Catholic Nursery and Primary School, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The child-friendly playground has different game facilities like monkey bars, slides, bouncing castles, seesaws, swings and colourful tire rails.

Speaking on the reason behind the gesture, the founder of Yeshua’s Arm, Kemi Williams explained that “one of the primary ways children learn and develop is through play. Play is said to be the child’s work. Yet we know for a fact that children in most schools especially state schools lack the equipment and resources for play. Many teachers and parents lack an understanding of how play helps relieve children’s fears, anxieties and behavioural problems.”

Explaining further, the child development specialists noted that playing helps children think and learn creatively and helps regulate their emotions. Many children are already vulnerable in many ways at home and school and not to play or have structured opportunities to do so is to overburden the soul of a child.”

Play is not just fun, it is anxiety relieving. It teaches children social skills of negotiation and cooperation. Through play, they develop problem-solving skills as they get to understand the relationship between cause and effect in the world around them. These are skills that will help them navigate life in future.”

Play also helps children develop cognitive abilities such as language, reasoning and creative skills.”

We live in a stressful world and children too feel the stress, fears and anxieties around them. Many children have adverse childhood experiences like physical, emotional, and sexual abuse and neglect. Play helps to heal the hurts going on in their souls. We need to bring structured play equipment, resources and playtime back into the lives of children, especially those that need it the most at the time they need it most and that time is now.”

“If we are going to have well-balanced adults in the future, they need to be well-balanced children now. Constructive Play is one of the ways to achieve that.”

Appreciating the donors for their kind gesture the HOD Education Ibeju Lekki LCDA, Eniola Bolajoko thanked the organisation for putting the needs of the pupils first.

According to Bolajoko, We are happy with this donation. As you can see, the facilities on the playground will aid the development of the children. We are very grateful to Yeshua’s Arm.