By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

A Non-governmental organization known as African Economic Merit Award, AEMA, has launched its maiden edition of the university tour to inspire students pursuing their careers in areas of entrepreneurship.

The convener, AEMA, McEva Temofe, while speaking with journalists during an event at Baze University, yesterday, said that the NGO is poised to advocate for youth inclusion in the country’s economy through its series of developmental programs.

According to him, we believe that the young generation that we have today have to be part of the movement for us to have a better economy.

“We will be going to different universities to inspire younger ones to pursue more of their career in entrepreneurship in bringing together people from the agro-industry tech industry and other industries as well.

“We believe that the young generation that we have today have to be part of the movement for us to have a better economy, and for them to make a huge impact we have to create awareness for them to participate in politics.

“For us to have good governance in Africa, Nigerians have to participate in politics and to participate in politics good education is needed to contribute to the development of society.

“We’re much into developmental programs. We will be going to different universities to inspire younger ones to pursue more of their career in entrepreneurship bringing together people from the agro-industry, the tech industry, and other industries as well, to use the voice to inspire these people, and for them to be huge contributors in the Nigerian economy and Africa as a whole”, he added.

Also speaking, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, said that Nigeria’s past and present leaders have performed poorly on economic development, stating that the country has been governed by leaders who are ignorant about basic economics.

According to him, I will be exaggerating if I say that Nigeria has an economy right now. We don’t have an economy, we just have a vulcanizer economy where people are just patching along.

“You know, the debt to GDP ratio is unbelievable. We are borrowing to pay salaries at this point. People can’t feed. There are no hospitals and the security situation is so bad. Even our oil that we so much talk about, we’re exporting more than half of what typically should go up because of the security.

“Most importantly, we don’t have a leader that understands how to turn things around and to turn them around, I have identified areas that must be immediately taken care of,” he said