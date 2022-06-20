By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto



Sokoto state has emerged as best performing state in the execution of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Projects (NEWMAP).



The Project Coordinator in Sokoto state, Mr Ibrahim Umar, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturdayday in Sokoto.



“NEWMAP is a World Bank assisted environmental conservation and agricultural support project aimed at tackling environmental degradation challenges aimed at enhancing wellbeing of the citizens.”



Umar said the Award was conferred to Sokoto state project office in Abuja in recognition of the massive intervention the project undertook at Mabera area in Sokoto metropolis which has successfully been completed.



He explained that, the project had yielded positive impacts on the residents as the routine flood challenges experienced previously in the area had become a history.



” Business activities, social lives of the people of Mabera have significantly improved thereby improving their livelihoods.



” The project success may not be unconnected with the commitments of the current administration of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for supporting the project which led to the successes recorded.



” The project has also outlined various activities intends to intervene in the state that included rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lugu Dam and its associated Wurno Irrigation Schemes.



” Others comprised erosion control in Yarbulutu, Sanyinna Sakkwai Rafin Duma and flood control works at Specialist Hospital Sokoto among others. Umar said.



The Coordinator further said at present the World Bank has approved about six sites of Engineering Designs that were completed for intervention which Rehabilitation of Lugu Dam and Wurno Irrigation Schemes inclusive.



He said about 3,000 farmers were expected to go back to their productions and ensure food security not only in Sokoto state and Nigeria in general.



He added that, very soon, contract for the award of the work would be in some National dailies for advertisement.



The Project Coordinator to this end, advised people of Mabera, Nakasare, Gagi and Kurfi areas to safeguard the massive intervention against vandalisation and for the current administration to succeed.



He commended Gov. Tambuwal for the huge investment made through the supervision of Ministry of Environment and hope the tempo would be sustained.



The N2.8 billion Mabera Water Storm project is an 18.5 kilometers erosion control project which NEWMAP inaugurated on Jan. 5, 2021.



The project was designed to control erosion, flooding and other environmental challenges bedeviling the areas and stakeholders comprised environmental managers, community groups, traditional institutions among others were carried along.

