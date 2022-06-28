By Adeola Badru

A candidate gunning for the Oyo North Senatorial seat, Mr. Saheed Alaran has described the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as a product of the moral value, with which the Oke-Ogun people mold and measure their children.

Alaran said the new CJN’s humility and dedication to duty exemplified the nature of an average son or daughter of the Oke-Ogun area, which helped them achieve great heights in their respective careers and endeavors.

The former Chairman, Iseyin Local Government gave this hint on Tuesday, while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on the issue of the ascension of the first Oyo State indigene to the apex position in the judiciary.

Justice Ariwoola was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon after the former CJN, Tanko Muhammed resigned, citing health reasons.

Saheed said: “do not be surprised about his ascension to the apex position alone, you should also take time to look at his journey from his student days and days of his beginning the journey in the legal world as a young graduate of law, go and ask around, he has always created positive marks for people to emulate, for those of us that have always been close to him and the lager Ariwoola family, it is really expected.”

“He embodies what you see in all sons and daughters of Oke-Ogun which Yorubas call ‘Omoluabi’, a person of high moral value, which sets an average Oke-Ogun person different from the others wherever you see them, we raise our heads up for the positive things and make our families proud, that is what the new CJN has done.”

“On account of his pedigree, it is our fervent prayer that our amiable and God-fearing uncle Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola will perform outstandingly and do us proud in all facets of endeavors which are directly or indirectly linked with his formal and informal mandates,” he prayed.

The politician called on youths from the state, Oke-Ogun region and Iseyin in particular, to emulate the good attributes they have read about Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, which he said would lead them to success in their respective endeavors in life.