By Emmanuel Okogba

With the exit of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen creating a vacuum in the heart of Chelsea’s defense, new owner Todd Boehly wants to quickly snap up Sevilla centre half Jules Koundé as replacement.

Sevilla dropped a hint of the availability of the France international and his former teammate Diego Carlos who will join Aston Villa ahead of the new season as a result of their need for cash.

Rudiger’s move to Spain was confirmed on Thursday and Boehly is in a hurry to supply Thomas Tuchel with a substitute.

The London club has earlier been linked with Kounde, but with Sevilla looking to offload and Chelsea needing a replacement for Rudiger, it seems like a perfect timing for both parties.

There are also reports in the Spanish media that Boehly himself has made a specific transfer request to the 23-year-old’s representatives who are keen to gift their client his long-awaited dream move.