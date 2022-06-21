THE Nasarawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has warned intending Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem in the state to jettison any plan to abscond while on pilgrimage.



The Executive Secretary of the board, Mr David Ayewa, gave the warning yesterday in Lafia during the 2022 orientation exercise for the intending pilgrims in the state.



According to him, pilgrims from the state have kept good records in the past and they should surpass the previous performance.



He said anyone who absconded would be caught and be punished as Israel had one of the best security systems in the world and informed them that they must receive the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccine before travelling to Israel.



Ayewa said the board had also taken precautionary measures to avoid any conduct that would bring embarrassment to the state.



According to him, out of the 120 intending pilgrims from the state, 117 are government sponsored while three were self sponsored.



The secretary assured them that the board had already made arrangements for hotel accommodation and that they would be transported on June 24 from Abuja.



On his part, Zonal Director of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, NCPC, Mr Nicholas Kiba, urged the intending pilgrims to pray for peace and unity of the country.



The NCPC representative advised them to adhere to directives from their officials and always move in groups for security reasons while in the holy land.



Also, the leader of the team, Rev. Sunday Emma, urged the intending pilgrims not to indulge in any conduct capable of bringing disrepute to the state.



Emma who is the Nasarawa State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, promised to provide an exemplary leadership to make the pilgrimage exercise a success.



The programme featured orientation by the Department of State Services and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, among others on the do’s and don’ts in the holy land.