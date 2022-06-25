.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has flagged off the distribution of food ration to 26,000 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

This followed an approval by the Director General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib.

The occasion took place at the week end in Madinatu IDPs’ camp Maiduguri, which would be scaled up to other camps in Maiduguri and other host communities across the state.

According to the Information Officer of the agency in the north east, Ibrahim Abdulkadir said, the gesture was aimed at cushioning the economic hardships faced by victims of insurgents.

He revealed that, each benefitting Household is to recieve a ration consisting of bags of Rice, Beans, Maize, vegetable oil, salt, Tomato paste and seasoning.

“I am glad to be part of the distribution of the monthly food ration to 26,000 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

“This followed an approval by our Director General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib.

“As we flag- off the programme, each Household is expected to recieve a ration compromising 10kg of rice, beans, maize, gallon of vegetable oil, tomato paste and other varieties of condiments.” Abdulkadir stated.

He noted that NEMA has been supporting the efforts of the Borno state Government in catering for the welfare of IDPs in the state through provision of food items since 2016 through the Federal Government Emergency Food Intervention in the North East.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Mohammed Abba, and Mrs Kaltume Mamman thanked NEMA for its sustained support, and prayed Allah (God) restore peace in Borno and the country in general.