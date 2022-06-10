By Henry Ojelu

The management of Tasty Time Nigeria Ltd, makers of Tasty Time food and beverage drinks has condemned attempts to damage the company’s image through negative social media campaign.

In a statement on Friday, the company said that the trending Tik-Tok campaign where one of it’s premium blackcurrant drink is being depicted as a highly intoxication drink is untrue as all it’s products are non-alcoholic.

The company warned that those behind the campaign would soon be apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies.

The company’s statement reads: “The attention of Tasty Time Nigeria Ltd, makers to Tasty Time variety of beverage drinks, has been drawn to a trending derogatory tik-tok challenge using our popular blackcurrant drink.

“While we recognise the freedom of people to do whatever they like on the social media, we find it distasteful that our brand is being deliberately targeted by some disgruntled individuals through a negative drug intoxicating campaign.

“For the record, Tasty Time variety of beverage drinks are non-alcoholic and produced under the best industry standard.

“For decades, we have maintained the best hygienic and safety standards in the production of all our brands and this can be attested to by our large customers base across the country.

“Our Tasty Time drinks including the blackcurrant brand do not contain alcohol or any high intoxicating substance as is being depicted in the trending tik-tok campaign.

“We believe that the Tik-Tok campaign is the handiwork of detractors who are bent of soiling our hard earned reputation as the best loved and leading food and beverage brand.

“We enjoin all our customers to ignore the campaign and be rest assured that we are taking appropriate measure to ensure that those behind the campaign are apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agency.”