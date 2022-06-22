By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

In a move to check the spread of cholera in Bauchi state, the NorthEast Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed 20,000 cartons of assorted drugs and medical consumables to Bauchi State government.

Speaking at the flagoff/graduation ceremony of 200 ICT Batch ‘C’trainees in Bauchi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NEDC, Mohammed Alkali said that the drugs and consumables will bridge the gap in the State’s cholera outbreak response to curb mortality and spread of this disease.

“The Commission will hand over drugs and medical consumables to support the State Government in responding to the Cholera Outbreak in the State.

“The drugs and medical consumables supplied (which were provided on a needs basis) will bridge the gap in the State’s cholera outbreak response to curb mortality and spread of this disease.

“There is also need to focus more on long term prevention measures such as ensuring clean water and hygiene measures for communities to prevent widespread future outbreaks,” he said.

In another development, the NEDC has launched a programme for the promotion of peace, Inter-Religious dialogue and deradicalization for peaceful coexistence in the North, in Collaboration with Sunnah Global Media

According to the Commission, the main purpose of the media programme is to reach out and sensitise the public particularly youths on the dangers of extremism and radicalization as well as prevent the most at risk individuals from being radicalized.

The Chairman of NEDC noted that the Commission will partner with relevant stakeholders such as religious leaders and traditional rulers to reach as many people as possible.