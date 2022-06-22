By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Northeast Development Commission, NEDC has introduced an intervention programme aimed at promoting peace, inter-religious dialogue and discourage extremism in the subregion.

Speaking at the flagoff ceremony in Bauchi during the week, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali said that the programme will guarantee peaceful coexistence and rapid development.

He stated that the NEDC would work with critical stakeholders including traditional and community leaders as well as civil society organizations and media to advocate the importance of peace and tolerance.

Alkali noted that the main purpose of the programme is to reach out and sensitise the public particularly youths on the dangers of extremism and radicalization as well as prevent the most at-risk individuals from being radicalized

On his part, Governor Bala Mohammed represented by his Chief of Staff, Aminu Gamawa applauded NEDC for initiating peace building programmes and complementing the effort of his administration through introduction of intervention programmes for betterment of the citizens.

Highlights of the event include launching of media inter-religious programmes in partnership with Sunnah Global Media, presentation of 20,000 medical consumables to the State Government and awarding certificates to 200 graduands of batch ‘C’ ICT trainees.