By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that over 90 per cent of substance abusers arrested in the state between January 2022 to date comprises of youths within the age range of 15 – 40.

The state’s Narcotics Commander, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, provided the data on Monday while briefing journalists on what the command has been able to achieve in the last six months as it prepares for the 2022 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking tagged: “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises.”

The state narcotics commander said: “During this period (January to May), 345 suspects were arrested. This comprises 339 males and six females, whereas about 388 substance abuse persons were counselled and rehabilitated.

“It is sad to note that over 90 per cent of the arrested suspects and counselled clients fall between the age bracket of 15 to 40 years.”

During the period under review, the Command disclosed that it succeeded in securing 15 convictions.

The Katsina NDLEA Boss also pointed out that within five days in June, the command through its Special Rapid Operations in collaboration with a special reinforcement team from the national headquarter the June arrested within five days arrested 146 suspects, dismantling many drug joints in a series of raids conducted across the state.

The state NDLEA commander appealed to the state government to assist the agency in the area of logistics which is seriously hampering our operations.

He, however, assured the state government that the men and officers of the command under his watch would not relent until the menace of illicit drug abuse and trafficking is tackled in the state.

The state narcotics leader, thanked the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari for his recent assistance to the command which includes the approval of counseling and rehabilitations of about 48 substance depending person in the state, calling for more

assistance to the command, especially in the area of logistics hampering its smooth operations.

