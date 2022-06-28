The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Niger Command, says it will go after politicians that encourage the consumption of illicit drugs by youths during political campaigns.



Mr Haruna Kwetishe, the NLDEA commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday that such politicians would be arrested and prosecuted.

“We will monitor all campaign gatherings and go after any leader found distributing hard drugs to the youth during political rallies.



“We will not tolerate any form of political violence and thuggery during and after campaigns.



“We will ensure the arrest and prosecution of any person or group of people found distributing hard drugs to youths at any of the political gatherings in the state,” the commander added.



According to him, the command will deploy plain-cloth personnel to campaign grounds to monitor and take appropriate measures where necessary.



Kwetishe said that the command had partnered with all security agencies to tackle drug abuse and violence during political campaigns in the state.



“We are battle ready to provide peaceful political atmosphere for smooth implementation of all electoral processes in our state,” he assured the public.



The NDLEA commander cautioned the youths against taking hard drugs, saying apart from its negative effects to their health and future, they also stand the risk of going to jail.



He urged parents to monitor the conduct of their children to ensure that they did not fall into drug abuse.