By Gabriel Olawale

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), The United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC), Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) have partnered with Actress and Film Producer, Jumoke Odetola in premiering a movie ‘Trap’ in commemoration of the world drug day.

Speaking with the Producer of Jeyten Productions, Jumoke Odetola described film making as a great tool of mass sensitization.

Odetola stated that the movie addresses drug abuse and its addiction, rehabilitation and management of relapse.

The multi award winning actor said she feels obliged as a filmmaker to use her platform to sensitize people on the imminent dangers of drug and substance abuse.

“I understand that some people abuse substances as an escape from frustration, depression or unwanted feelings.

“We want to communicate to them that relief gotten from drug and substance abuse is temporary but the effect could last a life time”

“We want drug users to know we are not against them, we love them, the war is not against the victim it is against the act because it’s not healthy for the society, drug and substance abuse fuels crime. The goal of the movie is not to condemn but to redeem.” She stated.

Jumoke, who recently got an award as one of the 100 most influential young leaders Nigeria (PAN AFRICAN YOUTH LEADERSHIP AWARD), noted how influential celebrities are and therefore encouraged them not only to shun the vice but also to use their platform to speak against it.

She applauded Kizz Daniel for using his platform for the cause as it would be recalled that recently the music artiste posted on his Instagram handle “To celebrate my birthday, for the sake of kids and for those who genuinely love me I quit.

The multi-award winning actress has been known for her humanitarian services amongst which includes; Girl child community service, Lagos state SDG project and not to forget her memorable speech which caught the attention of the UNESCO DG Ms Audrey Azoulay at the UNESCO Man and The Biosphere Programme

The event had in attendance the chairman of the NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa Rtd, representative of the First Lady Dr Rukayya Gurin, UNODC coubtry representative Oliver Stolpe, representatives of MTN and representatives of MDA’s.