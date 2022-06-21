By Peter Duru – Makurdi

At least 211 suspects have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for drug related offenses in Benue state in the agency’s renewed onslaught against trafficking and use of illicit substances in the state.

The agency also seized 1,150.98kg of cannabis Sativa, 94.33grams of cocaine, 382.949kg of psychotropic substances, 64.47grams of Amphetamine as well as recovered four locally made G3 riffles and ammunition from the suspects.

The Benue State Commander of the NDLEA, Mrs. Esther Musa who made this known Tuesday in Makurdi while briefing newsmen in Makurdi as part of activities to commemorate the year 2022 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, with the theme “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis” said the Commander recorded 53 convictions out of the 133 cases that were charged to court.

The Commander explained that the successes were recorded between June 2021 and June 2022 pointing out that a total of 48 clients were admitted into the mini rehabilitation centre of the command while “25 others others were referred from investigation for counseling.

“And a total of 59 clients were counseled and discharged while 14 are still undergoing counseling.”

According to Mrs. Musa, “It is not a hidden fact that the menace of drug abuse and trafficking, and consumption is a plaque that affects every group in the society. We are all aware of the current crisis of insecurity such as banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, bedeviling our country today.

“On this note all hands must be on deck to fight this monster of Drug Abuse & illicit Drug Trafficking.

“In this, key stakeholders with the interest at heart in curbing this problem must come together to enlighten the populace, especially the youths on the dangers of involving themselves in such dastardly acts.”

While lauding the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), for his strides in redirecting the agency “to the path of progress, through his robust initiative of the War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, campaign which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, last year June 26, 2021, Mrs. Musa assured that the command would continue to take the onslaught to all nooks and crannies of the state.

