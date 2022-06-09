The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, and management of Nigeria Martime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta state, are on the verge of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the area of educational synergy to boost institutional standards.



Details of the MoU designed to project qualitative educational development in specialised Maritime fields of study, especially at the post graduate level as well as short courses, were further discussed during the reciprocal visit to Maritime University by NDA officials on Tuesday to fine-tune the agreement.



During the meeting held at NMU Senate Room, Kurutie, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Munakurogha, Adigio, intimated NDA delegate led by its Director of Coordination, Commodore Olugbenga Oladipo, who represented the Commandant, Major-General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf, of his passion to maintain a high standard manpower training in the nation’s maritime space.



He stated that it was this desire that necessitated the earlier visit to the Defence Academy with his team to seek collaborative engagement with the military institution in areas where they could partner in providing quality training and re-training of medium class and high level manpower in the maritime sector of the economy.



According to him; “It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to this reciprocal visit of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to our university. I do this on behalf of the management and students of this citadel of learning”.



“Let me, on behalf of the University, wholeheartedly appreciate the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy for the warm reception and hospitality shown to the university delegation during our visit on Wednesday, April 27 2022, which was with a view to fostering symbiotic partnership aimed at availing Nigerians and indeed the larger society, more opportunities to improve capacities and training”.



“You may recall that the key reasons for our visit to the NDA was to partner in specific academic areas of interests, at the graduate level as well as run short courses collaboratively. Gladly, these were harmonized during the technical session that followed during the said visit, a product of which a draft Memorandum of Understanding has been prepared for further discussion”.



“Very senior officers of the Nigerian military, academics, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, today’s visit by the NDA is historic and as such has gone into the annals of our University, host communities of Okerenkoko and Kurutie and indeed the entire Gbaramatu kingdom”



“I am confident that both institutions will deliberate, mutually agree on salient points and timely implement resolutions reached”, he stated.



Speaking after a tour round the institution’s facilities, the leader of the NDA delegation to the Nigeria Maritime University, Commodore Olugbenga Oladipo, Director of Coordination, expressed satisfaction with what he had seen on the ground and the willingness of the military institution to go ahead in implementing the MoU to foster qualitative educational standards in the University.



“I’ve gone round to see the facilities in the institution and I must say that I am quite impressed with what I’ve seen so far. And hopefully we will soon commence the implementation of the MoU in the area of promoting qualitative educational standards in both institutions”.



“We are presently at the stage of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts, and once the management of NMU are able to meet up with a few areas in the MoU, then we can go ahead to sign and commence its implementation”, he concluded.



Other members of the NDA delegation to NMU included: Prof. Umar Yahaya, the Dean, Postgraduate School, NDA, who took the school management on a brief lecture to update them on the history of the military institution’s post graduates school; and Prof. Abubakar Garba Saidu, the Director, Academic Planning of NDA.