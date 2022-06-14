By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC) with support from AllOn, has urged women to participate more in ideation incubation programs as gender balance is a critical factor for the growth and sustainability of any ecosystem

NCIC/AllOn while announcing the 2022 edition of their annual ideation incubation program for early-stage renewable energy entrepreneurs tasked women on technology as a tool to transforming the economy.

Chief Executive Officer of NCIC, Bankole Oloruntoba, while addressing the 2022 cohort during the commencement of the program via zoom said, as stakeholders, we must continue to support the start-up ecosystem through incubation and innovation-driven programs that portend to solve key socio-economic challenges in the country like access to power through alternative clean sources.

The goal of the program which opened applications for new cohorts in February 2022 is to build a pipeline of early-stage renewable energy businesses with the capacity to scale as well as, bridge Nigeria’s energy access gap, he said.

According to him, the six-month incubation program will give access to business development and mentorship support as well as an opportunity to receive a grant of $10,000 to scale their businesses.

Also, All On Hub Manager, Sele Inegbedion disclosed that, “All On Hub’s partnership with NCIC has helped to nurture ventures that are already delivering on their objectives to transform lives of Nigerians through the provision of clean off-grid energy solutions.

“On the strength of this year's applicants and the successes of prior cohorts, we are extremely optimistic about the prospects for further breakthrough innovations from within the 2022 cohort”, he said.

The members of the 2022 cohort were Magtech Digital Hub, Lumos Laboratories, Stellar Power and Energies, Powerbox Energy Systems, Danwawo Group LTD, Energy Assured, Ecovirun, Solaris GreenTech Hub, among others