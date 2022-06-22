•Okays landing field for this year’s Hajj airlift

Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have inspected facilities at the Gombe International Airport preparatory to the airlift of Muslim pilgrims in the State to Saudi Arabia.

The four-member team, led by Air Traffic Controller, Ango Shehu, who doubles as the Regional Manager Kaduna office of the NCAA, expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities at the airport and commended the Gombe State Government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for improving the facilities at the airport.

He said based on their assessment, the Gombe International Airport is fit for airlift of Pilgrims for this year’s Hajj .The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who received the team on behalf of Governor Yahaya appreciated the NCAA for carrying out the follow-up inspection visit within the shortest possible time and assured them of the State Government’s continued maintanance of the airport, noting that safety is of the essence.