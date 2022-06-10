Security concept: Cyber Crime on computer keyboard background

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A pan African group, Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa has said it was ready to partner with the federal government through its agencies to check cyber crime and other anti-social vices among young people in the country.

National President of the group, Olorogun Ese Kakor made this call at the 43rd National Convention of the group and its 16th Annual Lecture held in its newly constructed international headquarters in Benin City where he said the group has also been engaged in several Community Development Services to assist host communities.

He said the theme for the convention was “The fight against cybercrime, fraud, and insecurity: The pivotal role of NBM of Africa.

Kakor said NBM has set up a Trust Fund to champion the campaign and it plans to leverage on its numerical strength in preaching peace and harmonious relationships among people.

He said “because of the effect of cybercrime on the economy and the security of the global community, NBM of Africa has set up a Trust Fund to champion the campaign against cybercrimes. The campaign shall be done in various tertiary institutions to draw awareness against cybercrimes and their potential damages.

“Every member of the NBM of Africa should act and preach peace Three million apostles of peace and a crime-free society is indeed the best and better way to fight cybercrime and insecurity in our society

“I strongly believe our society will be a better place with less crime if NBM of Africa pursues vigorously its set programs to check the menace of cybercrime and insecurity. In doing this, NBM of Africa will partner with various security agencies namely, the Nigerian Police Force, EFCC, ICPC, and Civil Defence in the fight against crimes and insecurity.

In the contributions, Femi Dare and Samuel Dan of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) emphasized the need for the government at all levels to fight the high rate of insecurity in the country in order to encourage investment in the country and discourage the youths from cyber crime