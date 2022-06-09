By Evelyn Usman

Attempt by some criminals to move in 463 bags of illicit substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa ,popularly called marijuana, through the sea, has been foiled by the Nigerian Navy.

This followed the interception of a boat ladened with Marijuana worth N500 million , during a routine sea patrol conducted by personnel of the Nigerian Navy attached to the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service , NNSBS, off Lagos Fairway bouy.

Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Malami Haruna, who made the disclosure yesterday, explained that on sighting the naval patrol boats, the suspects jumped into a speed boat and sped off.

He said, ” Though the suspects are at large, efforts are being made to apprehend them. However, the boat with the contraband was towed to the Base for further investigation.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the boat was loaded with about 463 large sacks of compressed Marijuana worth more than N500 million in the local market amongst other items. The hard drugs will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in line with extant regulations for the arrest and handover of suspects and evidence to appropriate agencies.

“The prevention of such large quantity of hard drugs from entering the Nigerian society would serve to reduce drug intake that lead our youths towards committing crimes in the society. It has also deprived the owners of the contraband the funds to sustain their operations. Accordingly, I would like to use this avenue to warn drug traffickers and other economic saboteurs that the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo maintains zero tolerance to criminalities and will not relent in its drive to rid the nation’s maritime space of all illegalities such as drug trafficking and oil theft amongst others”

He also commended the patrol teams for their commitment and “unalloyed loyalty in living up to the assigned responsibilities of the Western Naval Command”.