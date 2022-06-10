By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—An attempt by some criminals to move in 463 bags of illicit substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, popularly called marijuana, through the sea, has been foiled by the Nigerian Navy.

This followed the interception of a boat laden with marijuana worth N500 million, during a routine sea patrol conducted by personnel of the Nigerian Navy attached to the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service, NNSBS, off Lagos Fairway buoy.

Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Malami Haruna, who made the disclosure, yesterday, explained that on sighting the naval patrol boats, the suspects jumped into a speed boat and sped off.

He said: “Though the suspects are at large, efforts are being made to apprehend them. However, the boat with the contraband was towed to the base for further investigation.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the boat was loaded with about 463 large sacks of compressed marijuana worth more than N500 million in the local market, among other items.