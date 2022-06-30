.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has given cash rewards totalling about N4 million to Team FCT medalists at the 6th National Youth Games which held in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The rewards were handed over by the FCT Administration’s Mandate Secretary to 65 athletes, with N1.5m given to 10 gold medalists.

The Minister also gave N900,000 to nine silver medalists N850,000 to 17 bronze medalists, and N435,000 to 29 non-medalists.

Hajiya Hadiza Kabir, the Mandate Secretary in charge of Social Development Services, at a brief ceremony Wednesday at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Abuja, commended the athletes for their good performance at the Games.

She said this was evident in the fact that no athlete who participated in the U-15 games was being denied any benefit or owed any allowance.

While congratulating the athletes, Kabir said the FCT Administration would continue to focus on sports development.

“We are desirous and committed to engage and empower the youths of the territory through sporting activities by continuous support of all her activities geared towards achieving this purpose.

“Sporting activity is one of the ways in which the youths can be empowered and strengthened physically, so beyond rhetoric, it is an engagement that should be embraced and supported by all well-meaning Nigerians including private organization.

“FCT will continue to support all sporting activities in the territory and at national competitions,” the Mandate Secretary said.

She charged the athletes not to rest on their laurels but always do their best in all future sporting engagements; adding that the FCT Administration has also secured scholarship grants for many of the medalists.

In his remarks, the Director of FCT Department of Sports, Mr. Lukas Istifanus, urged the athletes to continue to exhibit the highest standard of discipline at all times, saying that should be the watchword of all sports talents.

He also stressed the need for parents to release their young children to not only participate in various sporting activities in the FCT, but also allow them travel across the country for competitions.

The 7th edition of the National Youth Games is expected to hold in Kano by September, 2022.