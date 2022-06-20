By Jacob Ajom

Rave of the moment and winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy in the last GOtv Boxing Night 25, in Ibadan a fortnight ago, Stephen Victor Kadima has stated his mission in boxing and has vowed to become a champion in no distant time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sports Vanguard at their Egbeda home during the week, Kadima who defeated Godwin Michael in the cruiserweight division said he can’t wait to meet the national cruiserweight champion Abiodun Afini for the title.

“I want the belt and that can only be possible by beating whoever holds the belt at the moment. I will like to give it a shot even though I know I am still young in the professional ranks. I can’t wait to become a champion.”

Kadima who began his professional career a few months back caused a stir in Ibadan during the GOtv boxing show when he defeated his more experienced opponent Godwin Michael by a unanimous points decision. He put up a class act over the eight round bout, that rubbished the long experience of his opponent.

He stated his immediate and long-term plans: “In the next two years, I see myself holding a championship belt. I see myself going round the world, showing the life of God in me. But I must start from home.

“I am hungry for the championship. I will fight Afini because I don’t fear anybody. I have tasted the pain of death before, so it’s better I die while trying than die without trying. I am not scared of anybody.

