By Paul Olayemi

The Executive Director of Finance and Administration of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief John Obukohwo Nani has congratulated Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate.

In a congratulatory message on Thursday, Nani said Okowa’s choice is a testimony of his competency and character in managing both human and material resources which he will bring to bear as Nigeria’s vice president.

He added that Senator Okowa’s political sagacity and doggedness in managing a complex State like Delta in the past 7 years has not gone unnoticed.

Nani said that Okowa remains a strong pillar of democracy and will bring his experience in the new drive to reposition our nation on the path of greatness.

“The choice of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as a running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar reaffirms our beliefs that Nigeria can be great again.

“I can attest to the fact that your antecedents and track records of excellent service over the years have prepared you well ahead for the journey to salvage our nation.

“On behalf of my family and the Aghwemutuwevwi political family, l congratulate you on your emergence as Atiku running mate and pray God to give you enablement to deliver on this new task.

“This is just the beginning; we need to do more. As we approach the general elections, we must continue to work as a united family that we are in Delta PDP,” he said.