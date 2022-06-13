Nancy Umeh graduated with a Master’s of Science Degree in Public Health from the University of Sunderland in the United Kingdom in 2013. She was also awarded a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, first class honours from the University of Sunderland, in the same United Kingdom in 2012.



Nancy Umeh has always been a top notch scholar having graduated top of her class at the School of Nursing, Lagos University Teaching Hospital where she acquired her associate degree in Nursing in 2009.



Nancy Umeh attended secondary school at Command Day Secondary School, Ojo and Ikeja Military Cantonment, Lagos:



The delectable wife and mother of two children also acquired her nursery and primary education at Command Children’s school. Ojo Military Cantonment, Lagos.



Besides having stellar careers in public health and culinary industry, Nancy Umeh also has great things going for her as she is an accomplished and professional chef.



Nancy Umeh is the founder of Radiance Cookware, a non-toxic cast iron cookware company in Nigeria. She is also the co-founder of Ciumcurrent Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading warehousing, supermarket and shop fitting company.



When she’s not sending out safe cookwares to Nigerian homes and setting up warehouses; she films and shares healthy family recipes on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.



Nancy Umeh has helped hundreds of families reverse picky eating, prevent and cure illnesses by sharing tips on healthy and safe cooking. Her focus is mainly on exploring the public health benefits of our locally grown fruits, vegetables and produce. She also teaches on reducing harmful toxic substances in our environment and raising well rounded wholesome children.

