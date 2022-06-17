Residents of highbrow Victoria Gardens City, VGC, in Lekki, Lagos, were jolted, last Saturday, when two adults, a male and female, were seen walking stark naked round the estate in broad daylight.

The lanky young man and girl, who were obtrusively walking freely around the well-paved streets and leeways inside the estate, aroused concerns, as both men, women and children stared at them with awe.

The shocking scenario and careless display of nudity by the duo attracted the attention of officials of the estate, who invited their guards urgently to confront them. However, despite the presence of the guards, the young boy and girl ignored them and were strolling without regards to the large number of spectators watching them.

The estate guards, however, succeeded in trailing them to their residence, where more drama unfolded. It was learned that the naked youths later inflicted injuries on themselves in an attempt to commit suicide inside their apartment. They were subsequently rushed to a hospital, where they are presently receiving treatment. While the sordid drama lasted, mixed reactions continued to trail it,after their viral videos were seen online.

Vanguard Metro gathered that after receiving treatment, they were released to the boy’s parents, who also reside in Lekki.

They were said to be lovers in their mid 20s, occupying a boy’s quarter at Road 28, House D5.

However, some residents alleged that the duo were under the influence of a drug known as ‘Colorado’.

Although occupants of the main house were not available to respond as at the time of filling of this report, some other residents in the estate, including the Chairman of VGC, Mr. Gihan Mbelu, were able to respond.

VGC chairman

The VGC chairman authoritatively told Vanguard Metro that the unfortunate incident happened on Saturday.

According to him: “It was a drug induced situation. They were two young people on drugs, who have decided that they were suicidal. But, luckily for them, our security operatives escorted them to their home and waited for them to get dressed. So, when we waited for them for about 30 minutes and they didn’t come out, we decided to go in.

“When we went in, we realized that they had cut their wrists and attempted suicide.

“At that point, I called the doctor from VGC Hospital and we were able to take them to the hospital. Now, both of them are okay. And they have been released to the boy’s parents who live in Lekki.

“I don’t want them victimised in any way; the most important thing is that we were able to save their lives.

“My biggest regret is that the videos in their bedroom did not come out but the one on the road, we couldn’t help it because it was 8 pm in the evening and residents and staff were talking about the videos.

“But for the one in the bedroom, the reason why the security took those videos was in case there was a fatality, they can have documented evidence.”

Mbelu explained that the boy was living by himself and with his girlfriend who is an American.

He said: “The girl is an American while the boy is from one of the Eastern States. He just graduated from college and both of them are in their mid twenties. They are actually just kids that have gone astray because if you see them on a regular day, they look different from what the video portrays.

“A lot of young people especially on the Lekki axis are into it and we have been trying to battle it for a while.

We’ve released the boy to his parents because we couldn’t allow him back to VGC. He was living in a boy’s quarter and in VGC, it is illegal to rent a boy’s quarter.

“So, it is the parents that are taking full custody of him and his girlfriend now. We found a few drugs which we documented and we discussed with the police. It’s quite unfortunate. They really need help now.

“For me, the most important thing is that we were able to save them. If it had happened in so many other areas, they may not be able to save them. We were just happy that they will get a second chance. In fact, by the next day, they felt so bad.”

He also explained that the boy’s parents are passing through a lot at the moment.

Mbelu said: “Today, I met with the father; he said the kids are going through some sort of therapy. The family is going through so much. I don’t want to involve them because they are dealing with so much. There are a lot of rumours that spread when things like this happen. So people were calling it rituals and all that. Even the boy’s younger ones are being insulted in school by their school mates.

Other residents react

However, one of the neighbours who pleaded to remain anonymous said: “I was around the corner and I noticed people around 11 pm on Monday.

“They were smoking. I was the one that drew the attention of other people. Then the estate management security came and they handled the whole process until they were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.”

Another resident who identified his name as Amols Zuel said: “I was the one who made the video. People who were around said the couple took Colorado.

Colorado is a dangerous substance smoked by youths to enliven their spirit and get intoxicated, most times leading to insanity. The drug is like sweet and when anybody takes it, the person will not know what he or she is doing anymore.”

Also, other residents of VGC are of the opinion that the couple were in the business of rituals.

One of the residents said: “We believe it was not drug, but they want fast money. It’s possible, it was what the person that made the charm asked them to do.”

Another resident said: “They are not the first to have done something of this nature. After all, we have witnessed a woman who went to have her bath at VGC roundabout. This is not new here please. “

Meanwhile, there has been a notice from one of the neighbours in the estate. The notice reads: “Dear neighbours, greetings to you, all. Yesterday on our close, at about 11pm, the Vice Chairman called my attention to an ugly situation whereby two adults male and female, were seen walking around the estate completely naked.

“Our estate security and management personnel accosted them and accompanied them to our close (63) where the duo purportedly resides in a BQ.

“As the case may be, the situation soon got out of hand when both adults slit their writs and neck in what seemed to be a suicide attempts, saying they will die and rise again in 3 days.

“Further investigation of their BQ apartments revealed some items such as: illegal drugs and other substances.

“They were obviously under the influence of some substances (drug abuse). Thank God for the swift response of our management, security and medical team who eventually sedated the victims and took them to the hospital around 12.45am.

“Drug abuse is real! May God help our teens and let us be observant and to report anything that looks out of the ordinary within the neighbourhood.”

As at the time of this report, The Police said the case had not been officially reported.