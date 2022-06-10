The Naira on Friday appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N421.25 to the dollar, a 0.30 per cent appreciation against N422.50 traded on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N419.34 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N421.25.

The Naira sold for as low as N413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 105.11 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.