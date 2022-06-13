NAHCON chairman inspects readiness of 2nd, 3rd Hajj flights

By Ishola Balogun

Second and third batches of Nigerian pilgrims from Nasarawa state and FCT respectively are about to depart Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for Madinah for 2022 Hajj. The pilgrims will be flown by Max Air and FlyNas accordingly.

Immediately after landing from Maiduguri from the inaugural flight activity, the NAHCON (National Hajj Commission of Nigeria) Chairman, Alhaji ZikirullahKunle Hassan proceeded to the HajjTerminal of the Airport to monitor progress of the screening and other arrangements on ground.

The Chairman addressed the pilgrims where he assured them that his team has worked hard to make sure they get the proper reception they deserve and throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia. The Chairman admonished them and prayed for their safe journey.

He was accompanied by the NAHCON Commissioner representing North Central, Hajiya Halima Jibrin; Secretary to the Commission, Dr Rabi’u Kontagora; Director Inspectorate and Compliance, Alhaji Aliyu Shamaki; Deputy Director Finance, HajiyaHauwaBello;Legal Adviser, Alhaji Usman Mamza; Deputy Director Information and Publication, Hajiya Fatima Mustapha; Deputy Director Special Duties, Bashir Jazuli, Deputy Director Aviation, Engr Goni Sanda among others.

Alhaji Hassan also visited the FCT Hajj camp where he inspected proceedings at the campground. The Chairman strongly encouraged staff of the National Drug Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Immigration as well as all other camp and airport screening agents to do a thorough job to avoid any embarrassment in the holy land.