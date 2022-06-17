.

•Requests for seat in Pilgrims Board, other Islamic affairs c’ttees

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) Lagos State Chapter, the umbrella body for Muslim youths in the State, has called on Muslims to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), called on the Lagos State Government to improve funding of education, and make roads motor-able for development.

The call was contained in an address delivered by the Coordinator of the Council, Alhaji Isiaka Salami, at a press conference to commemorate Democracy Day held on Monday 13th June, 2022 (Yaom l-Ithnayn, 13th Dhul-Qadah 1443AH) at the Council’s office inside the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa-Ikeja, Lagos State.

“Reflection on the incidents of June 12 1993 is necessary in view of the fact that another general election is coming up in the Country in less than a year from today. Nigeria, can be said to be on the “march again”. We pray may the “March” be to greatness and unity of our dear country.

“For us in Lagos State,…We humbly remind Muslims in the State that as stakeholders in political happenings in the State, it is the civic duty of Muslims of 18 years and above to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in order to be eligible to vote at the elections,” adding, “we cannot afford to stand akimbo and watch events that have impact on our lives without our inputs.

On state of education, the group said it observed that fees being charged at State higher institutions especially the new universities created are out of the reach of parents of the ordinary citizens, urging that the trend be urgently and properly addressed in line with the free education policy of the State Government.

“In pursuance of this primordial aim, the Council having reflected on the state of education in Lagos State hereby commends the State Government for keeping to the free education policy it inherited for the State’s founding fathers.

However, we need to carefully examine how free and affordable is the free education as being implemented by the State Government?

“This critical examination of the State’s free education policy has become necessary in view of the fees being charged at the State’s educational institutions (for some courses), and the State’s budgetary allocation to the education sector.

The group lamented the meagre state education budget, urging for an increase to the UN recommendation of 25% budget allocation.

“The situation becomes more pathetic and appalling for the sector when one considers the large chunk of the budget allocation that will be expended on recurrent expenditures and the remaining meagre amount that will be for capital expenditures.

“We therefore call on the Government to ensure adequate funding of its institutions and ensure the bid to sustain this does not in the long run contravene the free education policy of the State.

The group praised the state government on the recent Okada ban while also advising it to do proper

follow-up to the ban, address the issue of the deplorable state of most access roads in the State, not only in the 6 local government areas but in all parts of the State.

The council as a group that represent the youth however called for a seat in the State’s Pilgrims Welfare Board and other State’s boards and committees on Islamic matters and youth affairs.

“We are of the strong belief that the Council deserves a seat and position in the State’s Pilgrims Welfare Board and other State’s boards and committees on Islamic matters and youth affairs. We hope the State Government will consider this call in the spirit of today’s Democracy Day.

The Muslim youths are ready to take our rightful place in the scheme of things in the State. Is the State Government ready to accommodate us?, the group queried.