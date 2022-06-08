.

…says Okowa has spent over N600 billion on road infrastructure

COMMUNICATION Manager to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Jackson Ekwugum, said the state government has built 798 road projects totally 1,811.4km and 977.84km of drains construction in the past seven years at the cost of over N600 billion.

Ekwugum who was reacting to allegations by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, that the state government has received over N770 billion in the last seven years without visible developments, said the allegation was unfounded, unguarded, pitiful, premature and shameful coming from such a ranking political office holder.

He maintained that the State government under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; “has reached new heights of fiscal discipline, infrastructural development, and human capital development.”

Berating Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who is also the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State, Ekwugum listed the various road and drainage projects and other public infrastructure across the 25 local government areas of the state, which according to him, have boosted socio-economic activities of Deltans and residents of the State.

According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s intervention in the hitherto downgraded Asaba Airport, has led to its upgrade to Category 6 Airport enabling it to handle large aircraft, adding that over 120,000 entrepreneurs have been created in their choice enterprises through various skill acquisition programmes by the State government.

He said in the health sector, 1,130,884 enrollees have been recorded in the State Contributory Health Commission which was established in 2016, noting that the state was the first to launch the Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

Ekwugum explained that three universities were recently created with the upgrade of existing institutions to broaden access to university education, adding that the State government also rehabilitated five moribund technical colleges and established 10 new ones.

He said 8,617 classroom blocks were built while 17 new primary and 45 secondary schools were established, saying; “these are just few highlights of the record-breaking achievements of the Okowa administration in building a Stronger Delta standing on the tripod of Prosperity, Peace, and Progress.

“Senator Omo-Agege needs to be reminded that it took money to get these projects done. It is either he is not seeing clearly, or he is suffering from amnesia for him not to have noticed all the infrastructural developments in the state, including those in Delta Central such as the Effurun Otor Owor Bridge, Ughelli, new Sapele Road, and the Agbarho Orherhe road, among many others.

“Indeed, Omo-Agege’s criticism of ‘successive administrations’ of the PDP in Delta State suggests the latter to be the case.

“Apparently, he has forgotten that he served in various capacities under the James Ibori administration as Special Assistant, Executive Assistant, Commissioner and Secretary to the State Government.

“Omo-Agege is best advised to concentrate on his doomed governorship ambition instead of trying to throw stones at Governor Okowa whose enviable place in history is already guaranteed.”